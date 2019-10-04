Home World

Houston University receives USD 2 million commitment to support Tamil language, culture

The Houston Tamil Studies Chair's mission is to promote the oldest language, Tamil, which is spoken by more than 70 million globally.

Published: 04th October 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil, Tamil letters

Funds will support research programme costs, equipment and seminars with invited scholars who are experts on Tamil societies and the Tamil diaspora in the US.

By PTI

HOUSTON: The Houston Tamil Studies Chair (HTSC) has made a USD 2 million pledge to the University of Houston to establish an endowment supporting the study of Tamil heritage.

The HTSC is a non-profit organisation founded 2018 to establish the Tamil studies chair at the Houston University and provide a forum for the growing population of over 250,000 Tamil-Americans in the United States, a release said.

Its mission is to promote the oldest language, Tamil, which is spoken by more than 70 million globally.

HTSC founding members Sockalingam Sam Kannappan, Dr S G Appan, Sockalingam Narayanan, Perumal Annamalai, Nagamanickam Ganesan, Tupil V Narasiman and Dr Thiruvengadam Arumugam have been leading community fundraising efforts in the Greater Houston area, Texas and beyond, it said.

"As Tamil-American families assimilate into the fabric of the multi-cultural society in this great nation, and as all our children get educated in American Universities, HTSC takes great pride in leading this initiative to expand awareness of the rich Tamil culture, language and literature within an educational setting," said Sam Kannappan who is also the board president of HTSC said.

"Through this generous gift, we are able to enrich our academic programmes and introduce our students to Tamil's special and unique culture," said Eloise Brice, vice president for University Advancement.

The initial USD 1 million pledge will create HTSC research endowment in the UH College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.

Funds will support research programme costs, equipment and seminars with invited scholars who are experts on Tamil societies and the Tamil diaspora in the US.

An additional USD 1 million will rename the endowment HTSC Endowed Professorship.

The educator who will hold this professorship will be a global research trailblazer with expertise on the rich diversity of Tamil culture and its global diaspora, according to Antonio D Tillis, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.

"This gift serves as a new resource for global research opportunities for our faculty and students," said Tillis.

"It affords expanding knowledge on a region that has interdisciplinary academic appeal with local and global contexts."

The gift is part of the 'Here, We Go' campaign, the University of Houston's first major fundraising campaign in more than 25 years.

The University has raised more than USD 1 billion to address key priorities, including scholarships, faculty support and strengthening the university's partnership with Houston and the momentum continues as UH moves beyond its original billion dollar goal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Houston Tamil Studies Chair Tamil Culture University of Houston
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp