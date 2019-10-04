Home World

Malaysia should bear in mind friendly relations, desist from making remarks on Kashmir: India

Malaysian PM Mahathir had received major backlash in India for his remarks and the hashtag '#BoycottMalaysia' trended on Twitter after his speech.

Published: 04th October 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Responding to Malaysia raising Kashmir at the recent session of the UN General Assembly, India said that Kuala Lumpur should keep in mind the friendly relations shared by the two countries and desist from making such remarks.

"Jammu and Kashmir signed the Instrument of Accession like all other princely states. Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the two countries and desist from making such remarks," the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a briefing here on Friday.

Speaking at the 74th session of the UNGA, the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad had remarked that Jammu and Kashmir "has been invaded and occupied," to which the MEA spokesperson reacted on Friday.

Mahathir had received major backlash in India for his remarks and the hashtag "#BoycottMalaysia" trended on the microblogging site Twitter after his speech. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Malaysia India Raveesh Kumar UNGA
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp