Home World

One killed in shooting at Washington state apartment building

The shooter was identified by police as 80-year-old Robert E.Breck, a resident of the 15-story Smith Tower building.

Published: 04th October 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

During the negotiations with the suspect, SWAT officers could be seen standing on balconies on several floors.

During the negotiations with the suspect, SWAT officers could be seen standing on balconies on several floors. ( Photo | AP )

By Associated Press

VANCOUVER: A man opened fire Thursday in the lobby of a building for senior residents, killing a man and wounding two women and then barricading himself inside his apartment before surrendering, police said.

The injuries of the wounded people were critical and they were taken to a hospital, fire department officials said.

The shooter was identified by police Thursday evening as 80-year-old Robert E.Breck, a resident of the 15-story Smith Tower building.

Vancouver Police spokeswoman Kim Kapp said he surrendered.

Breck was booked into Clark County Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder charges. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer.

Some parts of the building had been evacuated during the standoff and other residents were told to stay inside their apartments.

All were allowed back into their residences Thursday evening, police said.

Kapp said police did not know what led to the shooting or the identities of the people who were shot.

Kapp said the patrol officers who responded were replaced with SWAT team officers who have more tactical training because of the complexity of the situation.

During the negotiations with the suspect, SWAT officers could be seen standing on balconies on several floors.

This is a situation where it's a retirement community, so we have elderly residents as well as an elevator situation, Kapp said.

We don't know where the suspect is when you have a multi-story building like that."

Austin Studebaker said he was buying drinks at a convenience store across the street from the building when he saw the most cop cars I've ever seen in my life swarm in."

Studebaker said officers were carrying rifles and many were wearing body armor.

Then Studebaker saw authorities carry a bleeding person out on a stretcher.

It's just weird, and I want to know what's happening, he said.

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said in a statement that our hearts go out to the victims and their families as they deal with this tragedy."

Vancouver is a city of about 175,000 people just north of Portland, Oregon.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Gun Laws US Shooting
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp