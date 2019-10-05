Home World

Madagascar's Defence Minister sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' song

Later the Defence Minister, the Chief of Malagasy Navy and other senior members of Malagasy Armed Forces interacted with the officers of the ships and mingled with the Indian diaspora.

Published: 05th October 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Trainees of the Indian Navy also performed various Indian dances on this occasion.

Trainees of the Indian Navy also performed various Indian dances on this occasion. ( Photo | ANI )

By ANI

ANTANANARIVO: In a community reception hosted onboard four Indian Navy ships stationed in the northern port city of Antsiranana, Defence Minister of Madagascar, General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, on Friday surprisingly chose to sing the famous Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in what could be a bid to connect with the Indian diaspora residing here.

It comes as a surprising move because the Defence Minister, instead of hymning any other Bollywood tune, chose the title song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

His song came after a speech, which Rakotonirina requested to be simultaneously translated into Hindi, addressed to the Indian community consisting of mostly Gujaratis.

Later the Defence Minister, the Chief of Malagasy Navy and other senior members of Malagasy Armed Forces interacted with the officers of the ships and mingled with the Indian diaspora.

Trainees of the Indian Navy also performed various Indian dances on this occasion.

As part of Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment, ships of Indian Navy's First Training Squadron - Indian Naval Ships Tir, Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi - arrived at Antsiranana, Madagascar, on October 1, for a three-day visit.

The senior officer of the First Training Squadron is Captain Varun Singh, who is also Commanding Officer of INS Tir.

Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of Indian Navy's mission of building 'bridges of friendship' and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries.

Rakotonirina had visited the Indian naval ships in Antsiranana, earlier on the same day, and held discussions to intensify defence cooperation between India and Madagascar.

Hailing the bilateral ties between the two countries during a joint press conference with Indian ambassador Abhay Kumar and Captain Singh onboard, Rakotonirina said that Madagascar and India relations are centuries old and there is a reason why the ocean that surrounds Madagascar is named Indian Ocean.

Speaking on the occasion, ambassador Kumar praised Rakotonirina's dynamic leadership in deepening defence ties between India and Madagascar.

He also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Security And Growth for All in Indian Ocean Region (SAGAR) and President Andry Rajoelina plan of Emergence of Madagascar complement each other and the two countries can work together to fulfil the vision.

He also cited the example of Indian Navy becoming the first responder in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai that killed more than 600 people in Mozambique in March.

India and Madagascar had signed a defence cooperation agreement in March 2018 during the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the island nation in the Indian Ocean. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp