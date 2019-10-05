Home World

Time to move beyond majority-minority mindset: Sheikh Hasina

We must move beyond the majority-minority mindset.

Published: 05th October 2019 09:25 AM

Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina during at the India Economic Summit 2019 in New Delhi on Friday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina on Friday said South Asian countries must move beyond the “majority-minority mindset” as pluralism is the strength of the region. Speaking at a session of the India Economic Summit here, Hasina also said South Asian countries must manage their geopolitical realities through friendship and collaboration, and not trade-off long-term interest for short-term gains.

“South Asia must emerge as a connected, friendly and competitive region, always ready to build bridges with other regions,” she said. Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Executive Vice-Chairperson Apollo Hospitals Shobana Kamineni, Sequoia Capital India Managing Director Shailendra Singh, Booking.com chairwoman Gillian Tans and World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab were also part of the discussion.

“As I look into the next decade, I think we should follow certain principles — first we must strive to secure peace, stability and harmony for every individual across our societies. We must move beyond the majority-minority mindset. Pluralism has been the strength of South Asia.” 

