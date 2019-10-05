Turkey rules inspirational children's book about women be treated as pornography

Home World

The book, which has been published in 47 languages, offers a series of inspiring stories about women from history for young children.

Published: 05th October 2019

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey has ruled that the million-selling book "Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls" book should be partially banned and treated like pornography because it could have a "detrimental influence" on young people.

The book, which has been published in 47 languages, offers a series of inspiring stories about women from history for young children, from British nurse Florence Nightingale to French designer Coco Chanel to singer Beyonce.

But in a decision published last week, the Turkish government's board for the protection of minors from obscene publications said: "Some of the writings in the book will have a detrimental influence on the minds of those under the age of 18." That means it can only be sold to over-18s and must be concealed from view in shops.

Speaking to AFP on Friday, one of the authors, US-based Francesca Cavallo, said she was saddened by the decision.

"Girls deserve to grow up surrounded by more female role models. They deserve to grow up thinking that they can be anything they want," she said.

"When a government is scared by a children's book promoting equality, that means that promoting these messages through children's literature can have and is having an impact, and it makes me even more motivated to keep fighting every day." The book has been a publishing phenomenon since emerging in 2016 from one of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns ever, spawning sequels, spinoffs and many copycats.

The only difficulty it encountered previously was Russia's decision to censor the story of a transgender girl profiled in the book, Cavallo said.

"Finding women who have overcome the obstacles of a gendered world dangerous shows the mindset of rulers in Turkey," said Murat Celikkan, of the Human Rights Association in Istanbul.

"Now I am much more anxious about the future of my five-year-old daughter in this country."

The Turkish publishers' association released a statement this week, saying the government decision was "a danger from the perspective of freedoms of expression and press and a threat to the principles of a democratic society".

The book's Turkish publisher told AFP they were waiting for the decision to be officially communicated to them before commenting.

