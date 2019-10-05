Home World

William, Kate's 'complex tour' to Pakistan to cover response of local communities to climate change

In a statement, the embassy said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan between October 14 and 18 at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Published: 05th October 2019 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton (File photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton's mid-October visit to Pakistan will cover the effects of climate change in the country and how local communities are adapting to it, the British embassy said on Friday.

In a statement, the embassy said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan between October 14 and 18 at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

This will be the royal couple's first official visit to Pakistan.

They will try to meet as many people as possible during the trip, the British embassy said.

The visit is expected to include Islamabad, Lahore and yet-to-be-announced locations in the mountainous countryside in the north and the rugged border in the west.

The couple will meet a variety of people, including children, government leaders, businessmen, charity workers, conservationists, cultural and sporting figures.

"Whilst The Duke and Duchess' programme will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation," the embassy said.

The royal visit will cover how communities in Pakistan are rapidly responding and adapting to the effects of climate change.

"This a key area of interest for the royal Highnesses; they are keen to learn more about climate change issues affecting Pakistan and our world, and the positive work being undertaken to combat these challenges," said the embassy.

The couple will also spend time understanding the complex security picture in Pakistan.

They will learn more about the challenges and opportunities, both of the past and today.

The Duke and Duchess will meet UK and Pakistan military personnel who share expertise to improve the security situation.

"This is the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations.

Pakistan hosts one of Britain's largest overseas networks, with the British High Commission in Islamabad being one of the UK's largest diplomatic mission in the world," said the embassy.

It said the UK's links with Pakistan are extensive, and the royal couple is looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
William William kate visit pakistan British royal pakistan visit Prince William Kate Middleton
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp