Home World

1 dead as 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Mirpur in PoK

Mirpur and adjoining areas were shaken by tremors at 10:28 a.m. (local time) for two to three seconds.

Published: 06th October 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Mirpur in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was again struck by an earthquake today.

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: At least one person lost his life and two others suffered injuries after a house collapsed in Mirpur following an earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale that struck off the city and its adjoining areas in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday morning.

Quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department, ARY News the epicentre of the quake, with a depth of 15 kilometres, was 12 km north-west of Jehlum's course in the Valley.

Mirpur and adjoining areas were shaken by tremors at 10:28 a.m. (local time) for two to three seconds.

Rescue sources were quoted as saying that tremors in the area resulted in a house to collapse, burying three under the debris, with two shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Last month, at least 40 people were killed and 800 were injured when a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the Kashmiri city of Mirpur, roughly 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Jhelum in agricultural Punjab province.

Tremors were also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mirpur PoK earthquake
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp