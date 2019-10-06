Home World

344-year-old 'Africa's oldest' tortoise Alagba dies in Nigeria

The tortoise was said to have been brought to the palace by the third traditional ruler of the town, Isan Okumoyede, hundreds of years ago.

Published: 06th October 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

alagba

The oldest tortoise in Africa. (Photo| Twitter/ @sama_on_point)

By AFP

NIGERIA: A tortoise whose royal owners claimed was 344 years old has died in the palace of the traditional ruler of Ogbomosho, southwest Nigeria, a spokesman said Saturday.

Although animal experts doubt the tortoise could have attained such an advanced age, its royal owners say Alagba, meaning Elder, had lived in the palace for centuries.

Alagba died after "a brief illness" on Thursday, Toyin Ajamu, the personal aide of King Jimoh Oyewunmi, told AFP.

Describing the tortoise as the "oldest in Africa", Ajamu said: "Alagba lived in the palace for centuries. The tortoise played host to many monarchs in Ogbomoso in the past."

The tortoise was said to have been brought to the palace by the third traditional ruler of the town, Isan Okumoyede, hundreds of years ago.

"Often times, Kabiyesi (the king) shares great moments with Alagba. On a daily basis, Alagba, had tourists visiting her from different part of the world," he added.

The king had employed two palace workers to take care of the tortoise. Its remains would be preserved for posterity, Ajamu added.

But one expert expressed scepticism concerning the real age of the animal. "I seriously doubt if Alagba was 344 years old before it died," Yomi Agbato, a Lagos-based veterinary doctor told AFP.  

"Usually, the average age of tortoises is around 100 years."

According to Ajamu, the tortoise was said to have had "healing powers" as many people with spiritual problems who came in contact with the animal were cured.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alagba Oldest tortoise
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp