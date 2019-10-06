Home World

BBC concert in Birmingham called off after man slashed backstage

West Midlands Police said the injured man was helped on site after the incident on Saturday and did not go to hospital.

LONDON: The BBC Radio 1Xtra's live event in Birmingham has been called off after a man suffered a slash wound during an incident backstage, it was reported on Sunday.

The 1Xtra Live show at the Arena Birmingham was due to include performances from Aitch, French Montana, Ms Banks and headliner Wizkid.

The BBC apologised for calling off the event, but safety was a priority.

In a statement, it said: "We are upset and saddened that something like this should happen to a guest at one of our events and we remain in close contact and continue to offer our full support."

1Xtra Live was billed as an "unmissable night" with a "mix of emerging and established artists". Tickets had sold out.

