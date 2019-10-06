Home World

Pakistan cops arrest Qandeel Baloch's absconding brother with Interpol help

Qandeel Baloch. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MULTAN: Police here on Saturday arrested the absconding brother of slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, Mohammad Arif, with the help of Interpol.

According to Dawn, SHO Mahar Bashir Hiraj said that Arif has been handed over to Muzaffarabad police station in Multan.

Arif had been declared an absconder in the murder case of Baloch.

The arrest comes a week after a Pakistan court sentenced another brother of Qandeel Wasim Khan to life imprisonment for murdering his sister.Model Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death at her home in Punjab by her brother Wasim in 2016. Her father Muhammad Azeem Baloch had lodged a murder case against Wasim, and others in connection with the case.An affidavit submitted by the parents in 2016 also named other two sons, Aslam Shaheen and Arif.

When he was presented before a special magistrate, Wasim had gone on record and admitted to drugging and killing his sister.

Wasim had also earlier confessed to the crime saying that his sister had brought shame to the family with her bold choice of lifestyle and racy posts.

He said that Qandeel "brought dishonour to the Baloch name" with her risque videos and statements posted on social media.

