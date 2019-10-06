Home World

Six wild elephants drown after slipping off waterfall in Thailand park

Officials in the northeastern Khao Yai national park were alerted to elephants 'crying' for help at 3 am, the Thai Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said in a statement.

Published: 06th October 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

This photo by Thai News Pix taken on October 5, 2019 shows two elephants (one behind the other) trapped on a small cliff at a waterfall at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand as rescuers work to save them.

This photo by Thai News Pix taken on October 5, 2019 shows two elephants (one behind the other) trapped on a small cliff at a waterfall at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand as rescuers work to save them. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BANGKOK: Six wild elephants drowned after slipping off a waterfall in northeast Thailand, authorities said Saturday, with two others saved after they became stranded while apparently trying to rescue one of those that fell into the current.

Officials in the northeastern Khao Yai national park were alerted to elephants "crying" for help at 3 am, the Thai Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said in a statement.

Hours later they found six bodies at the bottom of the gushing Haew Narok ("Hell's Abyss") waterfall.

Two of the elephants had apparently attempted to save one of those that fell, but they found themselves trapped on a thin, slippery sliver of rock above the churning waters.

Video showed another of the hulking animals struggling desperately to get back up to where the pair stood.

Park officials tossed food laced with nutritional supplements in an attempt to boost their energy and give them the strength to climb back up into the forest.

They later said the two had been rescued but were extremely distressed.

Parks department spokesperson Sompoch Maneerat said it was unclear what caused the accident.

"No one knows for sure the real cause of why they fell, but there was heavy rain there last night," he told AFP.

The waterfall was closed to tourists as the rescue took place.

Elephants are Thailand's national animal and live in the wild in parts of the country, but their numbers have dwindled to only a few thousand.

Deforestation has pushed the wild population into closer contact with humans in recent decades and away from their natural habitats.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thai elephants death Thailand elephants death
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp