Home World

Tibetan government passes resolution on 'reincarnation of Dalai Lama'

The resolution comes days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping visit to India.

Published: 06th October 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama ( Photo | AP)

By ANI

DHARAMSHALA: In a strong message to China, Tibetan government-in-exile has passed a resolution reaffirming that the successor of Dalai Lama will be chosen by the spiritual leader himself and no nation has locus standi on the issue.

"No nation, government, entity or any individual can claim to recognise the reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The final authority on decisions regarding the reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama rests indisputably and completely with His Holiness the Dalai Lama himself and the concerned authorities of the Gaden Phodrang Trust," Speaker Pema Jungney, Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, told ANI on Saturday.

The resolution comes days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping visit to India.

Jungney made these remarks after a special meeting by Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile-at the Tibetan headquarters.

During the meeting, the two-page resolution was adopted which outrightly rejected China's preposterous interference in the institution of Tibetan reincarnation and affirms the supreme authority of the Dalai Lama over Tibetan Buddhism.

The official document further challenged China's advancing measures of control over Tibetan Buddhism and expressed outright rejection and contempt of the Order No. 5, a regulation issued in 2007 by China's State Administration of Religious Affairs (SARA) for the so-called "management of the reincarnation of living Buddhas".

The meeting was attended by 340 Tibetan authorities representing the three pillars of Tibetan democracy: The Kashag (cabinet); Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tibet Tibetan government China Dalai Lama
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp