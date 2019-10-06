USAID recognises Indian NGO for making healthcare accessible, affordable 

Home World

Hyderabad-based Piramal Swasthya is one of the five global healthcare NGOs that were awarded by USAID for developing solutions to optimise health systems.

WASHINGTON: USAID has presented the annual 'Inclusive Health Access Award' to Indian NGO Piramal Swasthya in recognition of its efforts to provide comprehensive primary healthcare through community outreach programmes and telemedicine services to the unserved and underserved sections of the society.

Hyderabad-based Piramal Swasthya is one of the five global healthcare NGOs that were awarded by USAID for developing solutions to optimise health systems so that people receive the health care they need in ways they trust without having to pay too much or travel too far.

The other awardees are mDoc Healthcare from sub-Saharan Africa, INFIUSS and GIC Space from Cameroon, and JokkoSante from Senegal, a media release said on Sunday.

The five winners from 400 applications across 68 countries received a USD 30,000 grant from USAID's Innovation Incentive Award Authority.

Vishal Phanse, CEO, Piramal Swasthya, received the award from USAID at the "locally leading the way to universal health care" event on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York last month.

"Piramal Swasthya is poised to transform India's most pressing healthcare needs and help India achieve a Maternal Mortality Rate of 70," he said.

"Over the last decade, Piramal Swasthya has successfully implemented several primary healthcare services and initiatives for the marginalised sections of society, especially in remote and inaccessible geographies across the country," said Swati Piramal, vice-chairperson, Piramal Group.

"At Piramal Swasthya, we are committed to delivering sustainable, scalable, replicable and affordable primary healthcare solutions to unserved and underserved sections of society," she said.

Piramal Swasthya, according to a press release, was awarded for impacting 10.7 crore beneficiaries across 20 Indian states, over 12 years through its innovative high impact solutions and in recognition of tribal health programme in Andhra Pradesh, and 'Aspirational Districts Transformation Programme' in partnership with the NITI Aayog, across 25 Indian states.

