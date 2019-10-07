Iran arrests Instagram star for posting Angelina Jolie-lookalike pictures

By IANS

TEHRAN: An Iranian Instagram star who posted her spooky images resembling Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has been arrested on blasphemy charges, the media reported.

Sahar Tabar was detained over charges of "cultural crimes and social and moral corruption", reports The National, quoting semi-official Tasnim news agency.

She altered her face through cosmetic surgery which then resembled a spooky version of Jolie and posted on Facebook-owned Instagram.

"She faces charges including blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption," the report added.

Instagram is the only social media platform allowed in Iran while all other popular platforms like Facebook and Twitter are banned.

She became famous on Instagram last year after posting a series of images of her face altered through plastic surgery.

In some images, "she is wearing a hijab over her hair and a white bandage on her nose, commonly seen on Tehran's streets".