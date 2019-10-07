Home World

Pakistan court adjourns hearing on Nawaz Sharif's petition for 2 weeks

The case was related to the ownership of the Sharif family's apartments at Avenfield House, London.

Published: 07th October 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Monday adjourned for two weeks the hearing of a petition filed by jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his sentence in a corruption case.

Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 when the accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case - one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in the Panama Papers scandal.

He later filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his conviction.

The court began hearing the petition last month.

A two-member bench conducted the hearing on Monday during which a miscellaneous plea seeking relief in Judge Arshad Malik's video scandal was also heard.

During the hearing, Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris urged the court to establish facts of the case before proceeding any further.

He said that it was important to decide if the court conducted a fair trial.

The court issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Sharif had also made the NAB chairman and the Kot Lakhpat Jail superintendent as parties in the plea.

He had urged the court to suspend his sentence and acquit him.

He was convicted by Judge Malik who acquitted him in another case called the Flagship Investments.

However, the NAB challenged Sharif's acquittal in the Islamabad High Court.

Sharif's conviction took an ugly twist when a video of Judge Malik surfaced in which he confessed that he convicted the three-time premier under immense pressure from certain elements.

Malik was removed after Sharif's daughter Maryam released the video.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

He was removed as prime minister following a judgement by the Supreme Court on July 28, 2017.

The top court also ordered to launch three cases of corruption against Sharif and his family.

Sharif along with his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar was convicted in the Avenfiled case last year but the sentence was later suspended by the IHC.

The case was related to the ownership of the Sharif family's apartments at Avenfield House, London.

He was, however, convicted in the Al-Azizia steel mill case for owning assets beyond means.

Sharif's family and lawyer insist that the former premier should be set free as the judgment was tainted and the judge who delivered the verdict was also removed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawaz Shariff Pakistan court
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp