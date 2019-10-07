Home World

Pakistan to engage China on big CPEC projects during Imran's visit: Minister

Prime minister Khan will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday on a two-day visit to China, Pakistan's all-weather ally, during which he would meet the country's top leadership.

Published: 07th October 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gwadar port of Pakistan which features in the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan (Photo | Youtube)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will engage China at the highest level for talks on several big projects in the fields of hydropower, oil refinery and steel mills as part of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the country, a senior minister has said.

Prime minister Khan will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday on a two-day visit to China, Pakistan's all-weather ally, during which he would meet the country's top leadership, including President Xi Jinping, and discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

He will also hold talks with the top Chinese leadership to revive most of the CPEC projects that have reportedly been stalled due to various reasons, including prevailing financial crunch confronting the government and non-cooperation of the bureaucracy due to fear of the anti-corruption watchdog National Accountability Bureau.

Khan's visit to China, third since he took over as Prime Minister in August last year, acquires significance as it comes days ahead of President Xi's planned high-profile visit to India to take part in the 2nd informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mamallapuram near Chennai next week.

ALSO READ | China, Pakistan agree to firmly push forward construction of CPEC

Speaking at a press conference a day before Khan's visit, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Sunday said Pakistan would engage China at the highest level for talks on several big projects in the fields of hydropower, oil refinery and steel mills.

Bakhtyar said Pakistan would start formal negotiations on additional projects, including a major overland LNG terminal, 7,000-megawatt Bunji hydropower project, Pakistan Steel Mills, oil refineries as well as joint ventures in businesses and science and technology, for agreements, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"All the existing projects under the CPEC portfolio have been streamlined and there is no slowdown anywhere," the minister said in an apparent reference to recent reports that work on some projects had slowed down after Islamabad's renewed engagements with the United States and the International Monetary Fund.

ALSO READ | China denies CPEC projects are debt trap for Pakistan

"There will be meaningful engagement on all aspects of Pakistan-China relations during the visit," Bakhtyar said and expressed hope that it would take CPEC cooperation to new heights.

The minister said that Prime Minister Khan, during his meetings with the president Xi and prime minister of China Li Keqiang, would take up a number of projects, while technical discussions would follow later this month at joint working group level and then during the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting in November, the report said.

Khan's discussion would focus on speeding up the completion of projects under the CPEC and also expanding the cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socio-economic sectors.

He is likely to address China Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing to further promote economic and trade exchanges between the two countries.

The Prime Minister will also meet with Chinese entrepreneurs and heads of different companies during the visit.

The two sides will discuss immediate implementation of Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, signed between the two strategic cooperative partners to further enhance bilateral business and trade.

They will also examine the elimination of quota for all Pakistani agro products like rice, wheat, corn, soybean, sugar and tobacco.

Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid said that during the visit an agreement was expected to be finalised for the upgradation of railway track from Peshawar to Karachi.

"Once complete, the project will revolutionise railway travel in Pakistan," he said.

On September 30, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said there was no slowdown of the CPEC projects and the two countries have identified three key areas to promote the initiative as it entered a "new phase".

The CPEC, which connects China's Xinjiang province with the strategic Gwadar Port in Balochistan, is the flagship project of President Xi's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The 3,000-kilometer project is aimed at connecting China and Pakistan with rail, road, pipelines and optical fibre cable networks.

India has been severely critical of the CPEC as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Reportedly, China has reservation about involvement of other countries, especially Saudi Arabia, in the CPEC related projects.

Though, Pakistani official have rejected it, it is believed that Saudi's planned investment in an oil refinery in Gwadar in Balochistan, close to Gwadar port run by the Chinese, is source of irritation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Imran khan Xi Jinping
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp