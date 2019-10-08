Home World

Treason case against Musharraf to be heard daily from October 24: Court

A three-member tribunal headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth directed all parties to submit their written arguments before the next hearing.

Published: 08th October 2019 07:55 PM

Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Former Pakistan president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. (File | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A special court in Pakistan on Tuesday said the high treason trial of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf will start on a daily basis from October 24 as his counsel is down with dengue fever.

The bench had decided last month to conduct 75-year-old Musharraf's trial on a daily basis from October 8 to conclude the case pending since December 2013.

However, an application was submitted on Tuesday on behalf of his counsel for deferment of the hearing for two weeks as the counsel was down with dengue fever.

The court accepted the plea but said that hearing would be held on daily basis from October 24.

The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against the former army chief in 2013 over the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007, which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.

The trial in the high-profile treason case has not seen much progress since Musharraf left for Dubai in March 2016 after his name was removed from the no-fly list.

He has not returned since, and is said to be suffering from Amyloidosis, a rare condition for which he has been admitted to a hospital.

The special court has declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.

The case has been virtually stalled as Musharraf''s presence is important to record his statement.

Musharraf ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

