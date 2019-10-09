At least 30 civilians died in May US strikes in Afghanistan: UN probe
At least 30 civilians were killed when the US bombed several drug-making facilities in western Afghanistan in May, a UN agency report said.
KABUL: At least 30 civilians were killed when the US bombed several drug-making facilities in western Afghanistan in May, a UN agency said in a report Wednesday, though the US military immediately disputed the findings.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement that it had "verified 39 civilian casualties (30 deaths, five injured and four undetermined), including 14 children and one woman, due to the 5 May airstrikes".
