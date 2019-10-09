Home World

India among 34 UN member states to pay regular budget dues on time

India paid 23.25 million dollars in regular budget assessments by January 31, 2019, the 30-day due period specified as per UN's Financial Regulation rules.

Published: 09th October 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India is among a handful of only 34 UN member states which paid their regular budget dues in full and on time to the world organisation.

India paid 23.25 million dollars in regular budget assessments by January 31, 2019, the 30-day due period specified as per UN's Financial Regulation rules.

Only 33 other nations paid their regular budget assessments in full within this 30 day due period.

Subsequent to the end of the 30 day due period (January 31), 95 additional member states paid their 2019 regular budget assessment in full.

As of October 8, 2019, 129 Member States have paid their regular budget dues in full, according to UN sources.

ALSO READ: UN facing 'severe liquidity crisis', ​Guterres asks 193 Member States to pay financial dues

Member states have paid USD 1.99 billion towards the 2019 regular budget assessment, while the outstanding amount for 2019 for regular budget is USD 1.386 billion.

However, 64 states are yet to pay their regular budget dues in full for 2019.

These include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Central African Republic, North Korea, Iran, Israel, Mexico, Oman, the Philippines, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, US and Venezuela.

While India has been among the few countries to have fully paid its dues to the UN on time, the UN owed India USD 38 million, among the highest it has to pay to any country, for peacekeeping operations as of March 2019.

The UN is facing a "severe liquidity crisis", reaching its deepest deficit of the decade, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said, warning that the world organisation will not have enough cash by next month to cover payrolls.

Guterres warned that in the current month, the organization will reach the deepest deficit of the decade.

"We risk exhausting the closed peacekeeping cash reserves, and entering November without enough cash to cover payrolls," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN UNSC
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp