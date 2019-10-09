Home World

Malaysia's old Malay-language newspaper Utusan Malaysia shuts; hundreds of staff affected

The closure reflects the problems faced worldwide by traditional print media as readers stop buying papers and shift to consuming news online.

Published: 09th October 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Malaysia's old Malay-language newspaper Utusan Malaysia. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: An eighty-year-old Malaysian newspaper, which had close links to the corruption-plagued former ruling party, halted publication Wednesday after years of financial struggle, with more than 800 staff affected.

Utusan Malaysia was the country's oldest Malay-language newspaper, founded in 1939 during British colonial rule by Yusof Ishak, who went on to become the first president of neighbouring Singapore.

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the main party in a coalition that ruled Malaysia for six decades until losing power last year, had long had a stake in the paper and was closely associated with it.

The publication often stridently defended the rights of Malay Muslims, Malaysia's majority ethnic group, but was also frequently criticised for stoking tensions in the multi-racial country.

In a memo to staff that circulated in local media, executive chairman Abdul Aziz Sheikh Fadzir said that in recent years Utusan had "gone through its most critical business period since it started operating".

"Staff salaries could not be paid on time, debts could not be settled," he said, adding the circulation of the paper had declined and advertising revenue dried up.

Utusan's board had decided to undertake a voluntary liquidation, and employees' last day of work was Wednesday, while their last official day of service would be at the end of the month, he said.

Local media reported that staff were asked to clear the company's office in Kuala Lumpur and it was sealed off.

A total of 862 staff were affected by the closure, said Mohamad Taufek Razak, the company's National Union of Journalists representative.

"We do not know whether to be angry or sad," he was cited as saying by the Star newspaper. The action by our employer is inhumane".

The paper hiked its cover price in August but even that failed to alleviate its financial problems -- which had been worsening since UMNO's shock defeat in 2018, when voters ousted scandal-mired prime minister Najib Razak.

The closure reflects the problems faced worldwide by traditional print media as readers stop buying papers and shift to consuming news online.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaysian newspaper Utusan Malaysia
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp