Nobel Chemistry prize goes to three scientists for developing lithium-ion batteries

By Associated Press

STOCKHOLM: The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

The Nobel Committee said: "Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionized our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles. Through their work, this year's Chemistry Laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil-fuel-free society."

With the glory comes a 9-million kronor ($918,000) cash award to be shared, a gold medal and a diploma. The laureates receive them at an elegant ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10 the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896 together with five other Nobel winners. The sixth one, the peace prize, is handed out in Oslo, Norway, on the same day.