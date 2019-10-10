Home World

Pakistan slips three places in Global Competitiveness Index: World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum's index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies, based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories.

Published: 10th October 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A report by the World Economic Forum says Pakistan has slipped three places and now ranks 110th on the international organization's annual Global Competitiveness Index.

The assessment for 2019 came out on Wednesday from the organization, best-known for its annual gathering of the elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

The index evaluates factors behind productivity and long-term economic growth.

The report says Pakistan's ranking deteriorated due to poor performance in key areas of press freedoms, governance, innovation, corruption, life expectancy, productivity and human development.

Pakistan made improvement in some areas such as budgetary transparency and reduction in organized crimes.

The World Economic Forum's index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies, based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp