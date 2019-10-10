Home World

Trump administration appoints Indian-American doctor Sampat Shivangi to serve key US health body 

Shivangi is the founding president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian-origin in Mississippi and is the past president and chair of the India Association of Mississippi.

Published: 10th October 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sampat Shivangi

Sampat Shivangi (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Sampat Shivangi, an influential Indian-American community leader, has been invited to serve on the national advisory committee of a key health body dealing with mental health.

Shivangi, a physician, has been invited by the US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M Azar to serve on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) Center for Mental Health Services National Advisory Council.

"I am delighted to invite you to serve on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's, Center for Mental Health Services, National Advisory Council," Azar said in a letter to Shivangi.

"The appointment is for the term beginning immediately and ending on July 30, 2023,"Azar said.

In a statement, Shivangi said that he is "honoured" to be invited to the national advisory body on mental health.

"I am honoured that President Donald Trump Administration and the US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M Azar II, have appointed me to the coveted post to serve on Center for Mental Health Services, National Advisory Council for a four-year term ending July 30, 2023," he said.

"Having served on the Mississippi State Board of Mental Health for more than a decade as Vice Chair and Chair, this is unique honour for me to serve on the National Advisory Council and I look forward to serve the nation with my best of abilities," Shivangi said.

Shivangi thanked Trump and Azar for their consideration and the opportunity to serve.

Advisor to the US department of Health & Human Services from 2005-2008 during the Bush Administration, Shivangi is a recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, 2017 for his contributions to India-US relationship.

Shivangi has been a conservative life long member, of the Republican party, hailing from a strong republican state of Mississippi.

He has involved many philanthropic activities serving with Blind foundation of MS, Diabetic, Cancer and Heart Associations of America, according to his website.

He is the founding president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian-origin in Mississippi and is the past president and chair of the India Association of Mississippi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sampat Shivangi Donald Trump India America Indo US relations Indo US ties
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp