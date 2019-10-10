Home World

Turkey says 174 'terrorists' killed in Syria cross-border military offensive

Erdogan also warned the European Union not to call Ankara's incursion into Syria an 'invasion,' and renewed his threat of letting Syrian refugees flood Europe.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File | AFP)

By PTI

BEIRUT: Turkey's Defense Ministry says 174 "terrorists" have been "neutralized" in its cross-border military offensive, referring to Syrian Kurdish fighters.

The ministry tweeted Thursday that the number includes 19 alleged fighters killed in an airstrike on a shelter used by the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, in Ras al-Ayn.

ALSO READ | More than 60,000 Syrians displaced by Turkey assault: Monitor

The numbers could not be independently verified.

Turkey considers the YPG a terror organisation linked to a Kurdish insurgency at home and has declared the military offensive, launched Wednesday, necessary for national security.

TAGS
Erdogan SYRIA Turkey offensive
