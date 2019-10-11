Home World

5 injured in stabbings at UK shopping centre, counter-terror officers investigate

The police force said it is keeping an open mind about the motivation of the 'terrible incidents'.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purpose only.

By PTI

LONDON: A mass stabbing at a busy shopping centre in the British city of Manchester on Friday left five people injured, prompting the counter-terrorism officers to take a lead of the investigation into the attack.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that given the location and nature of the incident, specialist officers are continuing to investigate after a man was arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

The shopping centre is in the vicinity of the Manchester Arena, which was the site of a terror attack by an Islamic State (ISIS) claimed suicide bomber in 2017, who killed 22 people during an Ariana Grande concert.

"We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital.

Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances," the GMP statement said.

However, the police force said it is keeping an open mind about the motivation of the 'terrible incidents'.

"A man in his 40s, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault, remains in custody for questioning," the statement said.

The shopping centre was evacuated as police responded to reports of the stabbings.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "Shocked by the incident in Manchester and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.

Thank you to our excellent emergency services who responded and who are now investigating what happened."

Social media posts show a large number of officers at the scene and the suspect being Tasered.

A shop worker, named Jordan, told the BBC that a man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people.

David Allinson, centre director of Manchester Arndale, said: "The centre has been evacuated while police investigate the incident.

"We are unable to comment any further as the incident is currently being handled by Greater Manchester Police, who we will continue to support with their investigation."

There are no reports of fatalities from the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK stabbing shopping centre Manchester
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp