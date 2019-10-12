Turkey assault on Syria has displaced 100,000 people: UN

By PTI

BEIRUT: Turkey's deadly assault against Kurdish positions in northeastern Syria has forced around 100,000 people to flee their homes, the United Nations said Friday.

"An estimated 100,000 people have already left their homes," it said in a statement released on the third day of the offensive.

The UN said that there were many other humanitarian consequences to the military assault, which is being conducted on multiple fronts along the border.

It said a water station servicing 400,000 people in the city of Hasakeh and surrounding areas was out of service.