Home World

Colombo's Lotus Tower to remain closed for public 'until next year'

The project director said that the construction company, CEIEC, has refused to hand over the project till next year it was incomplete.

Published: 13th October 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Lotus Tower

A ferry berths as a partially illuminated Colombo Lotus Tower. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Colombo's Lotus Tower, which was inaugurated last month by President Maithripala Sirisena, would remain closed for public viewing until next year as it has not yet been fully completed, Project Director Shantha Gunananda said.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Gunananda said that the construction company, CEIEC, has refused to hand over the project till next year it was incomplete.

He said that TV and radio broadcasting and transmission from the tower could commence from mid next year. He said the Chinese construction company has not yet informed about the estimated cost for the future expenses to complete the tower.

In early September, a Cabinet approval was given to set up a new state-owned enterprise (SOE) to commercialise the Lotus Tower and handle its financial operations.

Gunananda said the delay in the opening of the tower was an obstacle to invest in it and set up an SOE to manage it.

A total of $104 million was spent for construction of the tower and 80 per cent of the cost has been funded by the EXIM Bank of China.

The tower comprises a telecommunication museum, restaurant, supermarkets, food courts, conference halls with a seating capacity for 400 people, a 1,000-seat auditorium, luxury hotel rooms, ballrooms and an observation gallery.

It was inaugurated by Sirisena on September 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lotus Tower Sri Lanka tourism
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp