One wounded in shooting in US church

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A gunman opened fire Saturday in a small town church in New Hampshire, wounding one person before being taken into custody, police said.

The motive of the shooting and how the shooter was subdued were not known, said Tracey Hanes, dispatcher for the police in the town of Pelham in the largely rural northeastern state.

Hanes said a funeral ceremony was either under way or about to begin at the church when the gunman opened fire.

The wounded person was hospitalized in undisclosed condition.

Earlier reports said several people were injured in the shooting at the New England Pentacostal Church, a squat white building in Pelham, a town of 15,000.

The state governor confirmed the shooting incident.

"State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH.

While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners," Sununu tweeted.

Hanes later said the crime scene no longer posed any danger to the public.