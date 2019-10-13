Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan discusses Kashmir issue with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, Imran is said to have expressed gratitude over 'Iran's support' on the issue.

Published: 13th October 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday discussed the situation in Kashmir with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani amidst tensions with India after New Delhi abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Khan, who visited Tehran on Sunday to help mitigate tensions between bitter regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, held talks with President Rouhani at the presidential palace and later met with Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said Khan discussed the situation in Kashmir with Rouhani and expressed gratitude over "Iran's support" on the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter" and has asked Islamabad to accept the reality.

ALSO READ| Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrives in Iran on mission to 'facilitate' Iran-Saudi Arabia talks

India has also said that there is no scope for any third party mediation on the Kashmir issue. It was Prime Minister Khan's second visit to Iran this year. He also had a bilateral meeting with the Iranian President on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA Session in New York in September. He is expected to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Pakistan has been trying to improve ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia due its close ties with both nations. Former premier Nawaz Sharif also visited the two capitals in 2016 to seek reduction in their differences.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan Iran ties Article 370 Kashmir clampdown Hassan Rouhani Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran Kashmir issues
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp