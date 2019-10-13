Home World

Police identify four killed in gunfire at illegal gambling spot in New York

The New York Police Department identified the dead as Terence Bishop (36), Dominick Wimbush (47), Chester Goode (37) and John Thomas (32).

Published: 13th October 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

P the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday

P the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: The four people killed when gunfire erupted at an illegal gambling club in Brooklyn were all local men, police said Sunday as they continue to investigate the circumstances of their deaths. The New York Police Department identified the dead as Terence Bishop (36), Dominick Wimbush (47), Chester Goode (37) and John Thomas (32).

Three other people were wounded but expected to survive. Police said just over a dozen people had been gambling with dice and cards at the small club when the violence erupted just before 7 am Saturday. The unlicensed club had a sign identifying it as the "Triple A Aces Private & Social Event Space."

It was on the first floor of an older wood-frame townhouse on a block with some empty storefronts and boarded-up buildings. Investigators were determining if a gambling dispute, a robbery, or something else was to blame. Two handguns were recovered, and multiple shots were fired.

The local police precinct headquarters is two blocks away, and authorities said officers had not previously received any complaints about the location. There was no immediate sign that the shootings had any connection to gangs, which have been a problem in that part of Brooklyn.

Samuel Revells told The New York Times that he was the building owner and had leased the event space out but didn't say to whom. "It's a social club. They're good tenants. I'm here every day but I don't know what goes on there. I'm just sorry for what happened," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New York Police Department New York shooting US shooting victims Brooklyn
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp