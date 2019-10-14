5.8 magnitude quake hits Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, days after 40 people were killed in a powerful quake in PoK and other parts of the country.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan, 157 kilometers below the surface of earth.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman Taimur Ali said the earthquake was felt in Peshawar, Malakand, Mardan, Charsadda, Swat and in the Hazara areas.

Ali said that no loss to life or property had been reported so far in the province.

On September 24, a powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan, particularly Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake killed 40 people in the entire region and left over 450 injured.