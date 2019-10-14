WATCH | 9 killed, 10 injured in gas explosion at restaurant in China's Wuxi City 

By Agencies

BEIJING: At least nine people were killed and 10 others injured on Sunday in a gas explosion at a street food restaurant in eastern China, official media here reported.

The explosion gutted the restaurant and damaged neighbouring shops in coastal Jiangsu province's Wuxi city.

CCTV reported that 10 others who were injured are in stable condition. Over 200 rescue workers have been dispatched to the scene.

After the incident, four excavators, 21 fire trucks and ambulances and over 200 emergency relief workers were dispatched to the scene, the report said.

An overpass collapsed last week in the same city, killing three people inside a car.

Jiangsu was the site of a massive chemical blast in March, when nearly 80 people died in one of China's worst industrial accidents in recent years. Search and rescue missions concluded in the evening and all the injured are in stable condition, officials said.