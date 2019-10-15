Home World

Dog that bit 25 in Pakistan dead

Twelve people were brought from only Liaqatabad," Regional Medical Officer Jahnzaib said, adding 13 other patients were rushed to the medical facility from other parts of the city.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Dogs

Representaional image.

By PTI

KARACHI: A dog which bit 25 people in Pakistan's Karachi city was found dead on Tuesday as the country grappled with the shortage of the anti-rabies vaccine in government hospitals after India and China halted supply of the life-saving drug, according to a media report.

The dog was identified by the local residents.

Most of the residents suffering from rabies were brought to the city's hospitals on Monday, the Geo TV reported.

Twelve people were brought from only Liaqatabad," Regional Medical Officer Jahnzaib said, adding 13 other patients were rushed to the medical facility from other parts of the city.

Jahnzaib said there were no anti-rabies vaccine available in the hospital and people had to buy it from outside for treatment.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said those bitten by the dog have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, the report said.

Hospitals in the entire province have been facing an acute shortage of the vaccine after India and China halted the supply of cheaper anti-rabies vaccine to Pakistan.

The doctors in the country are grappling with the shortage of the drug as the vaccine imported from India costs Rs 1,000 (USD 6) whereas the drug imported from Europe costs a whopping Rs 70,000 (USD 446).

People are demanding the authorities to ensure the availability of the drug in all major hospitals in the city and take concrete steps to control the population of stray dogs, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dog anti-rabies Pakistan
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp