Islamabad condemns Rajnath's statement on 'disintegration' of Pakistan

The Defence Minister asked Pakistan to forget Kashmir and instead fight an 'honest battle' against terrorism, warning that no power can stop its disintegration if it continued with its rant.

Published: 15th October 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Rafale jets are meant only for self-defence. (Photo | Twitter @rajnathsingh)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that no power can stop the nation's "disintegration" if Islamabad did not mend its ways.

"We condemn the recent statements made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during election rallies in Haryana," Pakistan's Foreign Office said.

During a rally in Haryana on Sunday, Singh asked Pakistan to forget Kashmir and instead fight an "honest battle" against terrorism, warning that no power can stop its disintegration if it continued with its rant and did not mend its ways.

The Foreign Office said the provocative statements from a senior minister in the Indian government provide another insight into the BJP mindset, which is a mix of "hegemonic ambitions" and "obsession" with Pakistan.

"It is highly irresponsible of the Indian Defence Minister to be threatening the splitting of a sovereign country. We are sure that the world community would take cognisance," the FO said in a statement.

Pakistan also said that Singh should have no doubt that the security forces and people of Pakistan were ready to resolutely defend the country against any evil design.

The FO also rejected an offer of help to deal with terrorism.

"We also reject his gratuitous comments on help in counter-terrorism," the FO said.

It further said that it was part of a well-established pattern that whenever there were elections in India, the BJP leadership would whip up the anti-Pakistan sentiment to rally support for its candidates.

The FO urged the BJP not to drag Pakistan for electoral gains.

The defence minister's statements come amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the abrogation of the special status of Kashmir under Article 370 in August.

Tensions between the two countries have spiked since India abrogated Article 370.

India's decision evoked strong reaction from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

