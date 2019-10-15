Home World

Japan's typhoon Hagibis death toll reaches 67

The typhoon brought powerful winds and heavy rain causing about 200 rivers to overflow. Levees burst on about 50 of them, causing flooding across widespread areas.

Published: 15th October 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

A girl grimes against a strong wind brought by Typhoon Tapah in Nakatane, Kogoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

A girl grimes against a strong wind brought by Typhoon Tapah in Nakatane, Kogoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: The death toll due to the devastating typhoon Hagibis that lashed Japan has increased to 66, as search-and-rescue operations continued on Tuesday to locate the missing persons.

Japan's Self-Defence Forces were deployed to Nagano prefecture to help with search and rescue operations, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The typhoon brought powerful winds and heavy rain causing about 200 rivers to overflow. Levees burst on about 50 of them, causing flooding across widespread areas.

According to NHK, more than 10,000 houses have been damaged.

ALSO READ: Japan looks for missing after typhoon, warned of mudslides

Fukushima prefecture was one of the hardest-hit areas. Of the 66 victims, 25 people died in the prefecture.

Officials said that many areas in Fukushima received up to 40 per cent of their annual rainfall over a span of two days.

The heavy rain also caused about 140 landslides across the country. In Gunma prefecture, four people were killed when their homes were washed away.

Nearly 35,000 households were still without electricity. Another 130,000 homes have no running water as of Tuesday morning and it remained unclear when the utilities would be fully restored.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday said his government was planning to designate Hagibis a "severe natural disaster", in order to increase state subsidies for reconstruction work in affected regions, NHK reported.

Abe said the government was also exploring the possibility of making 315 municipalities eligible for "severe disaster" provisions, to help authorities carry out urgent repair work without financial concern.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Japan Typhoon Hagibis Typhoon hagibis death toll
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp