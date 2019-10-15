Home World

On same page with US on phase one trade deal to end trade war: China

China confirmed that it has stepped up purchase of American agricultural produce in large quantities in a bid to address the trade deficit with the US.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan

US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday that it was on the "same page" with the US on trade as it confirmed that the two countries are likely to sign a "phase one agreement" soon to end their trade war.

Beijing also confirmed that it has stepped up purchase of American agricultural produce in large quantities in a bid to address the trade deficit with the US, which last year climbed to USD 539 billion.

US President Donald Trump, who had launched the trade war last year demanding China to reduce massive trade deficit, said that after the 13 round of trade talks the two countries have reached a "very substantial phase one deal."

ALSO READ| China wants centralised digital currency after bitcoin crackdown 

Trump is also demanding an intrusive verification mechanism to supervise Beijing's promise to protect intellectual property rights (IPR) technology transfer and more access to American goods to Chinese markets.

Asked whether China is on the "same page" following Trump's assertion about phase one deal, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, "what the US side said is true, and it is the same with our understanding on this agreement. This economic and trade agreement will be very important. It will bring benefits to China, the US and the world, and it will contribute to trade and peace."

About the US' assertion that China began purchasing large amounts of American agricultural products, he said, "as I know, Chinese companies independently purchase US agricultural products following market principles and based on domestic demand."

ALSO READ| US lists rise of China as challenge before India; wants free flow of goods, capital, data

He said that according to the preliminary statistics, this year, Chinese companies have purchased 20 million tonnes of soybeans, 700 thousand tonnes of pork, 700 thousand tonnes of sorghum, 230 thousand tonnes of wheat and 320 thousand tonnes of cotton from the US. "We will continue to buy more American agricultural goods," he said.

The Trump administration had first imposed tariffs on Chinese imports last year in a bid to win concessions from China, which responded with tit-for-tat tariffs.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump US China ties US China trade war US China tensions US China trade deal
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp