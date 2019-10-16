Home World

Pakistan court acquits 15 suspects in 2013 Jinnah residence attack case

On June 15, 2013, militants attacked the historic building in Ziarat with hand grenades, completely destroying the house where Jinnah spent his last days.

Published: 16th October 2019 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Muhammad Ali Jinnah (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has acquitted 15 suspects out of 33 people accused of attacking and setting on fire the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah's residence in Balochistan province six years ago.

ATC Judge Rahim Dad Khilji on Monday acquitted the 15 suspects because of lack of proof against them. On June 15, 2013, militants attacked the historic building in Ziarat with hand grenades, completely destroying the house where Jinnah spent his last days.

The Residency, built in 1892, was originally used as the summer residence of the Agent of the British Governor-General. Jinnah spent the last days of his life there as he suffered from tuberculosis. It was later declared a national monument.

Shortly after the deadly attack the outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. Police later arrested a total of 33 people and filed FIRs against them. ATC judge Khilji said the authorities had failed to produce evidence against the 15 accused who were named in the case by the police.

Thirteen of the 15 acquitted persons were already on bail, while two were in prison. The Residency was rebuilt and later inaugurated on August 14, 2014 by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muhammad Ali Jinnah 2013 Jinnah house attack Jinnah residence attack Jinnah residence Pakistan
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp