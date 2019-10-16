Home World

Sri Lanka to seek India's help in introducing electronic voting systems

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that the Indian government's assistance would be taken, in the next provincial polls, dates for which have not yet been announced.

Published: 16th October 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka Mahinda Deshapriya

Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka Mahinda Deshapriya (Photo| AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will seek India's assistance to introduce electronic voting machines on a trial basis in the next provincial polls, the island nation's top election official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said, "I hope to do a trial at the next provincial election." The island nation will hold presidential elections on November 16 and the results will be announced two days later on November 18.

The polls will be held from 7 am to 4 pm. There are 35 candidates in the fray. Deshapriya said he expected at least 85 per cent voter turn for the presidential elections. Sri Lanka has over 15 million eligible voters.

The election chief said electronic voting systems will replace the current manual paper voting, for which the Indian government's assistance would be taken, in the next provincial polls, dates for which have not yet been announced.

ALSO READ| Sri Lanka presidential elections front-runner Gotabaya Rajapaksa vows to bolster intelligence

He said the commission has been closely monitoring unfair campaigning tactics adopted by various parties. The Election chief said Army Chief Shavendra Silva has been given a week to clarify why his picture was used to promote a presidential candidate.

Further, a message from Silva was used in a campaign video for candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, who is the country's former defence minister and the brother of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa. The ruling party, led by candidate Sajith Premadasa, had lodged a complaint against Silva's voice message.

Deshapriya said the state media outlets have been warned against biased reporting and to grant all presidential candidates equal air time. He said the regulations are applicable to privately owned media stations as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka ties Sri Lanka EVMs SL electronic voting SL EVMs India Mahinda Deshapriya Sri Lanka Election Commission Sri Lanka presidential elections 2019 Sri Lanka polls
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp