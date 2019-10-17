Home World

Democrat Elijah Cummings, at center of Trump inquiry, dies at 68

As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings was at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and had clashed with him.

Published: 17th October 2019

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Senior Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings, who was at the center of the Trump impeachment inquiry, died early Thursday at the age of 68, US media reported.

The veteran Baltimore representative passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital "due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges," reports said, quoting a statement from his office.

In July, the president described Baltimore as a "rat and rodent infested mess" unfit for humans and blamed it on Cummings, an African-American Democrat who has represented much of the majority-black city in Congress since 1996.

Cummings did not directly respond to Trump, but said government officials must stop making "hateful, incendiary comments" that only divide the nation and distract from its real problems.

"Those in the highest levels of the government must stop invoking fear, using racist language and encouraging reprehensible behaviour," Cummings said in an August speech at the National Press Club.

"It only creates more division among us and severely limits our ability to work together for the common good."

"As a country we finally must say that enough is enough, that we are done with the hateful rhetoric, that we are done with the mass shootings, that we are done with the white supremacists who are terrorising our country and fighting against everything our country stands for and everything our phenomenal military has fought for," he added.

The Baltimore Sun said Cummings was "known for his devotion to Baltimore and civil rights, and for blunt and passionate speechmaking."

It said he had particularly resented Trump's tweet that four Congresswomen of color should "go back" to their countries.

Cummings had also clashed with the president over the detention of immigrants.

He was born in 1951, one of seven children to a couple who were sharecroppers.

