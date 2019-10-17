Home World

NASA doing 'rigorous' search for Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram with fresh lunar pictures

NASA said that its camera team is still evaluating images and it should know more about the lander in the next few days.

Published: 17th October 2019 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram lander

Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)

By IANS

NEW YORK: NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has taken a fresh set of pictures under better lighting conditions of the area where the Indian moon lander Vikram likely ended up and experts will be making a rigorous search for it, according to LRO Project Scientist Noah Petro.

"The lighting conditions on Monday were much more favourable, (with) less shadow in the region compared to last month," Petro told IANS on Wednesday.

ALSO READ| Will NASA have answers on Vikram lander?

Scientists were not able to locate the Vikram in the pictures taken during the LRO's last flyover on September 17, when it was dusk on the moon and the long shadows that covered much of the terrain may be hidden in it, NASA said at that time. "We flew over the landing site on Monday and the camera team is still evaluating images, so we should know more in the next few days," Noah said.

"We will do a careful search, we will be as rigorous as possible" and "we will find out soon" what happened to the Vikram moon lander, said Petro, who is based at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland near Washington. "This is a large area, we don't know exactly where we have to look. So it will take some time to search the images because we are looking over a very, very large area," he added.

ALSO READ| NASA unveils flexible, one-size-fits-all space suits

Vikram lost contact with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following its launch from Chandraayan 2 moon orbiter on September 6 and likely landed in an area around the moon's South Pole. Petro said that LRO will next fly around the region on November 10 and it will be another good opportunity with favourable lighting conditions for pictures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter NASA NASA LRO Vikram lander Chandrayaan 2 ISRO
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp