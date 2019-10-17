Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan launches PKR 100 billion programme for youth

He said that loans up to PKR 1 lakh will be given interest-free, while PKR 10 billion will be used to train 1,00,000 youths.

Published: 17th October 2019 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | (Photo | AP)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched a Rs 100-billion worth initiative to empower youths by providing them technical and financial support to start businesses.

The first phase of the Kamyab Jawan Programme was unveiled at a special ceremony in Islamabad. "We have allocated Rs 100 billion for youths under the programme. Rs 25 billion from the project is earmarked for women," Khan said.

ALSO READ| Pak silences army's critics including activist Gulalai Ismail with raids, terror charges

He said loans up to Rs one lakh will be given interest-free, while Rs 10 billion will be used to train 1,00,000 youths. The entire Kamyab Jawan initiative will help 1 million young people.

Under the initiative, internship to 25,000 young people will be provided at various industries. Khan said the government will also set up 500 science labs in madrassas across the countries. He also said that the government will bring seminaries on par with other schools by launching a uniform education system in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamyab Jawan Programme Imran khan Pakistan youth scheme Pakistan youth programme
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp