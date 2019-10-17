Home World

UN Security Council warns of 'risk of dispersion' of Syrian jihadists

Members of the Security Council expressed deep concerns over the risks of dispersion of terrorists in the area.

Published: 17th October 2019 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

A convoy of military vehicles and busses transporting Syrian regime troops are stationed on the outskirts of the northern Syrian border town of Kobane (also known as Ain Arab) on October 16, 2019

A convoy of military vehicles and busses transporting Syrian regime troops are stationed on the outskirts of the northern Syrian border town of Kobane (also known as Ain Arab) on October 16, 2019 (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council warned in a unanimously adopted statement on Wednesday of a risk of "dispersion" of jihadist prisoners in Syria but stopped short of calling for a halt to Turkey's offensive against Kurdish forces there.

"Members of the Security Council expressed deep concerns over the risks of dispersion of terrorists from UN-designated groups, including ISIL," the statement said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group. All 15 Council members including Russia, a key player in the conflict, declared themselves "very concerned (about) further deterioration of the humanitarian situation" in northeastern Syria.

ALSO READ| Kurds 'are not angels': US President Donald Trump

All were in agreement on the danger of IS regrouping, summed up a Western ambassador, who requested anonymity. The short text proposed by France was adopted following a brief meeting held at the request of European members of the Council.

It does not condemn the Turkish offensive - which the United States is seen as having green-lighted by withdrawing troops from northeastern Syria - nor does it call for the operation to stop.

At a previous meeting late last week, Russia and China blocked the Council adoption of two separate texts calling for a halt to the offensive - one sponsored by European members Germany, Belgium, France, Britain and Poland - and the other by the United States.

ALSO READ| Turkey 'can never declare ceasefire' in north Syria: Erdogan

Europeans and Americans on the Security Council have since been coordinating their efforts more closely, said a Western diplomat under cover of anonymity. Almost a week of deadly bombardment and fighting in northeastern Syria has killed dozens of civilians, mostly on the Kurdish side, and prompted at least 160,000 to flee their homes.

The Turkish invasion has also forced the withdrawal of several non-governmental organizations providing assistance to victims of the Syrian conflict, which has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since 2011.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN Security Council Turkey Syria war Kurdish forces Syria jihadi prisoners Turkey Syria offensive UN Syria
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp