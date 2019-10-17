Home World

Will play 'constructive role' in improvement of India-Pakistan ties: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Wang said that China's respective relations with India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries could run in parallel and develop together.

Published: 17th October 2019 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEINJING: China said on Thursday it will play a "constructive role" in the improvement of relations between India and Pakistan, days after the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.

Elaborating on the remarks by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his briefing to the Chinese media on October 13 where he stated that China's "respective relations with India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries could run in parallel and develop together", the Foreign Ministry said China sincerely hopes that the New Delhi and Islamabad will improve their relations.

ALSO READ| China hopes India, Pakistan can properly manage their differences and improve ties

Wang was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency that that "China's respective relations with India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries could run in parallel and develop together, neither targeting any third party nor being influenced by a third party."

Asked to elaborate Wang's remarks, the foreign ministry in a written response to the media on Thursday said, "as a common neighbour and friend of India and Pakistan, China sincerely hopes that China-India relations will be good, China-Pakistan relations will be good and India-Pakistan relations will be good and everyone will work together to promote regional stability and development."

"It is hoped that India and Pakistan will live in harmony, resolve disputes between the two countries through peaceful means, replace confrontation with dialogue, resolve differences in good faith and create a future through cooperation. China is willing to play a constructive role in this regard," it said.

ALSO READ| US lists rise of China as challenge before India; wants free flow of goods, capital, data

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner. India maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India China ties Wang Yi China Foreign Ministry India Pakistan ties Article 370 Pakistan China ties Modi Xi summit
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp