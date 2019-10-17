Will play 'constructive role' in improvement of India-Pakistan ties: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

By PTI

BEINJING: China said on Thursday it will play a "constructive role" in the improvement of relations between India and Pakistan, days after the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.

Elaborating on the remarks by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his briefing to the Chinese media on October 13 where he stated that China's "respective relations with India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries could run in parallel and develop together", the Foreign Ministry said China sincerely hopes that the New Delhi and Islamabad will improve their relations.

ALSO READ| China hopes India, Pakistan can properly manage their differences and improve ties

Wang was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency that that "China's respective relations with India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries could run in parallel and develop together, neither targeting any third party nor being influenced by a third party."

Asked to elaborate Wang's remarks, the foreign ministry in a written response to the media on Thursday said, "as a common neighbour and friend of India and Pakistan, China sincerely hopes that China-India relations will be good, China-Pakistan relations will be good and India-Pakistan relations will be good and everyone will work together to promote regional stability and development."

"It is hoped that India and Pakistan will live in harmony, resolve disputes between the two countries through peaceful means, replace confrontation with dialogue, resolve differences in good faith and create a future through cooperation. China is willing to play a constructive role in this regard," it said.

ALSO READ| US lists rise of China as challenge before India; wants free flow of goods, capital, data

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner. India maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.