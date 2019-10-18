Home World

India calls for steps to promote fair and ethical recruitment of migrants

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also talked about the collaboration on benchmarking of skill qualifications, assessment and certification.

Published: 18th October 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan. (Photo | Twitter/ @VMBJP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India has called on the member states of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) for taking steps to promote fair and ethical recruitment of migrants as well as safe and legal migration.

In his address at the Ministerial Consultation of ADD held on October 16-17 in Dubai, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan spoke about the ongoing efforts between India and the UAE with respect to integration of India's e-Migrate system with online system of Ministry of Human Resource and Emiratisation (MOHRE), UAE, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in the UAE.

He also talked about the collaboration on benchmarking of skill qualifications, assessment and certification.

"Both these initiatives may serve as a model of cooperation for other ADD member states for promoting fair and ethical recruitment as well as safe and legal migration," Muraleedharan, who led an Indian delegation to the fifth Ministerial Consultation of ADD, said.

The Ministerial Consultation is a regional, voluntary and non-binding consultative process between Asian countries of labour origin and destination.

It serves as a platform to facilitate regional cooperation on contractual labour mobility, sharing of best experiences and learning from one another's experience.

The ADD consists Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam and six Gulf countries of destination: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The minister also felicitated 5 Indian workers under the ongoing India-UAE collaboration on skill harmonisation.

Muraleedharan also met Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Abdullah Nasser Abuthnain, Vice Minister of Labour and Social Development, Saudi Arabia.

An MoU on Skill Harmonisation with Takamol Holding (a semi-governmental agency under Ministry of Labour, Saudi Arabia) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) was exchanged in the presence of Muraleedharan and Abuthnain.

Muraleedharan also held talks with Mariam Eqeal, Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Kuwait and discussed issues relating to bilateral cooperation aimed at labour welfare.

Community events were organised in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi during the visit where the minister appreciated the positive role played by the 3.3-million-strong Indian community in the development of relations between UAE and India.

He also visited the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayta Kendra in Dubai.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abu Dhabi Dialogue V Muraleedharan India dubai migrants India migrants
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp