Chile president declares state of emergency after violent protests over metro fares
Published: 19th October 2019 12:07 PM | Last Updated: 19th October 2019 12:26 PM | A+A A-
SANTIAGO: Chile's president declared a state of emergency in Santiago Friday night and gave the military responsibility for security after a day of violent protests over increases in the price of metro tickets.
"I have declared a state of emergency and, to that end, I have appointed Major General Javier Iturriaga del Campo as head of national defense, in accordance with the provisions of our state of emergency legislation," President Sebastian Pinera said.