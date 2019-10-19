Home World

EU urges UK to explain Brexit plan 'as soon as possible'

The delay in Brexit would have to be requested by a letter from the British government to the European Council.

Published: 19th October 2019 08:51 PM

UK PM Boris Johnson speaks during a debate inside the House of Commons in London

UK PM Boris Johnson speaks during a debate inside the House of Commons in London (Photo| AP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Commission urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Saturday to quickly explain how it wants to proceed with Brexit preparations after losing another parliamentary vote.

ALSO READ| Setback for Boris Johnson as British lawmakers vote to delay Brexit approval

Spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Brussels "takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called Letwin Amendment meaning that the Withdrawal Agreement itself was not put to vote today.

Earlier, the British parliament passed an amendment which has the effect of forcing Johnson to ask EU leaders to delay Brexit beyond October 31, something he had vowed not to do.

The delay would have to be requested by a letter from the British government to the European Council, which represents member state leaders in Brussels. An official at the council said it had "no comment for now".

Saturday's parliamentary manoeuvres follow the announcement at an EU summit on Thursday that London and Brussels had come to an agreement to allow Britain to leave the bloc at the end of the month.

TAGS
European Commission Boris Johnson Mina Andreeva European Union Brexit vote
