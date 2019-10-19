Home World

Pakistan silences Army's critics with sexual abuse, raids, terror charges

Gulalai Ismail's parents are facing charges of financing terrorism, allegedly for funnelling money from their daughter toward terrorist activities.

Published: 19th October 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, right, watches a parade with Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on 23/09/2019.

Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: A dozen plainclothes Pakistani security forces attempted Thursday to raid the former home of a human rights activist who recently fled to the United States seeking asylum.

Gulalai Ismail's elderly parents said they were ordered to come outside "just to talk," but refused. The security men eventually left after nearly an hour.

"I told them you have weapons in your hands and no uniform — I won't come out," said Ismail's father, Mohammad, a retired professor living in the capital of Islamabad.

Raids like this are part of an expanding push by Pakistan's security services to crack down on anyone who voices criticism of their activities.

ALSO READ: Army Chief Bipin Rawat says Pakistan under pressure to avoid FATF 'Black List'

Gulalai Ismail's parents are facing charges of financing terrorism, allegedly for funnelling money from their daughter toward terrorist activities. They deny the charges and are currently out on bail but have been ordered not to leave Pakistan.

Their daughter went into hiding for several weeks after her criticism of the Pakistan army and its powerful intelligence made her a target. Last month she surfaced in the U.S. seeking asylum.

The family supports an ethnic Pashtun movement known as the PTM that is stridently critical of the army's war on terror, particularly in the country's border regions. Millions of people have been displaced from those areas, and thousands of mostly young men have disappeared, often after being picked up by security forces.

While Gulalai Ismail was criticized and even arrested for her support of the PTM, her father said the real trouble began when she criticized the security forces of sexually harassing and abusing women in the tribal regions, particularly Pakistan's Waziristan region.

"In Waziristan, young girls told stories of how army and non-state actors are harassing young girls and women," her father said. "She returned saying: 'My job should be to help women who suffer sex abuse in conflict.'"

ALSO READ: US expresses concern over restrictions on journalists in Pakistan

Mohammad Ismail, who taught Urdu literature, is a self-avowed communist who traces his activism back to the 1980s. At the time, he opposed Pakistan's military dictator Gen. Mohammed Zia-ul Haq, whjo worked with the U.S. to fund, arm and train the Islamic militants fighting in neighboring Afghanistan against the former Soviet Union. Some of those fighters, including Osama bin Laden, would eventually go on to form al-Qaida.

Ismail also drew the ire of the Taliban, another hard-line Islamic militant group born out of the war in Afghanistan. His house was ransacked several years ago in retaliation for his criticism of the group's activities in his home province of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan.

Activists with the PTM charge that Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies harass and intimidate ethnic Pashtuns who are critical of the war on terror. They also claim the Pakistani government continues to separate insurgents into "good" and "bad" Taliban.

Pakistani security services are still undecided about whether to break all ties with groups they have long considered "assets," particularly against neighboring India, Pakistan's longtime nemesis.

In an earlier written response to questions from the AP, army spokesman Gen. Asif Ghafoor dismissed allegations of turning a blind eye to some Taliban militants while fighting others.

ALSO READ: Bilawal Bhutto announces countrywide anti-government protests in Pakistan

"Pakistan Armed Forces have undertaken military operations against terrorists of all hue (and) color," Ghafoor said. He asserted that military operations in the mountainous border regions since the early 2000s had simply targeted the most dangerous groups first, followed by those that pose less of a threat to Pakistan.

He also fiercely denied human rights violations. "Genuine grievances of affected population in cleared areas are being addressed in post-conflict environment," he said.

But Gulalai Ismaili, her father, the PTM and other human rights organizations in Pakistan disagree.

Bushra Gohar, a politician and human rights activist, was among the women activists who went to Waziristan. She said the stories of abuse were harrowing.

"Several women and girls narrated horrifying stories of sexual harassment, threats and intimidation by the security forces," she said.

"One woman had kept a record of the security forces breaking into her house for illegal searches and terrorizing her family in the absence of male household members by drawing a line on a piece of paper for each visit. She showed the paper to us and gave a video statement," she said.

Ghafoor, the army spokesman, did not directly address the accusation of sexual abuse but denied human rights violations.

Human Rights Watch is among the many organizations who have spoken out in support of Gulalai Ismail, whom the spokesman said faces charges of "using derogatory language against the state institutions."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan Pakistan Army Pashtun
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp