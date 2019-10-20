Home World

India, Philippines commit to continue cooperation in fighting terrorism

President Ramnath Kovind and his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte 'reaffirmed warm and friendly bilateral relations, and expressed optimism about a stronger future partnership'.

Published: 20th October 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind shakes hands with his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte

President Ram Nath Kovind shakes hands with his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte (Photo| Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

By PTI

MANILA: India and Philippines have strongly condemned terrorism and committed to continue their cooperation in fighting the global menace as President Ram Nath Kovind and his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte expressed optimism about a stronger future partnership between the two nations.

Kovind arrived in the Philippines on Thursday as part of his five-day state visit to the country.

Kumar added that Kovind and Duterte "reaffirmed warm and friendly bilateral relations, and expressed optimism about a stronger future partnership between India and Philippines". "President Duterte recognises India's growing role in the Indo-Pacific region. Phillipines is a key country in India's 'Act East' Policy in ASEAN and Indo - Pacific," Kumar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, addressing the India-Philippines Business Conclave and the 4th ASEAN-India Business Summit here, President Kovind underlined that ASEAN-India relations are special and the country's "Act East" policy puts the ASEAN region at the centre of its engagement with the Indo-Pacific.

On Friday, India and the Philippines agreed to bolster defence and maritime security partnership and to make it a key pillar of bilateral cooperation, amidst China flexing its military muscles in the region. The two countries also committed to work closely together to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms as Kovind held wide-ranging talks with Duterte at his official residence, the Malacanan Palace.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Philippines ties Ramnath Kovind Kovind in Philippines Rodrigo Duterte President Kovind
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp