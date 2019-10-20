Home World

London Mayor condemns plans to hold anti-India march over Kashmir on Diwali

The latest letter exchange over issue of Kashmir in the UK comes as Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn issued his response to another letter issued on behalf of over 100 British Indian organisations.

Published: 20th October 2019 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned plans to hold an anti-India march here on the Kashmir issue on Diwali next Sunday, saying it would deepen divisions in the UK capital and called on the organisers and prospective participants to cancel the protest rally.

According to Met Police details on the permissions sought for the proposed march, an estimated 5,000-10,000 protesters plan to commence their march from Richmond Terrace near Downing Street and converge outside the Indian High Commission in London.

ALSO READ: Harsh measures will alienate people, delay in restoration of normalcy in Kashmir: National Conference

In response to a letter by Indian-origin London Assembly member Navin Shah, Mayor Khan said, "I absolutely condemn the plans for a protest march to take place on the auspicious day of Diwali, in the vicinity of the Indian High Commission in London."

"This march will only deepen divisions at a time when Londoners need to come together. That is why I am calling on those organising the march and all those considering taking part in it to think again and cancel their plans," said the Pakistan-origin London Mayor in the letter dated October 18.

He said that his City Hall office would be working with Scotland Yard to ensure a "robust" policing plan was in place for such a march.

In response to Shah's request to consider seeking permission to ban the protest due to public disorder fears, he added: "As you know, the power to ban marches of this nature lies solely with the Home Secretary, not with me as the Mayor of London.

I am copying this letter to both the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, so they can clearly see the extent of my concerns about this march."

Shah, in his letter, recalled the violent clashes outside the Indian mission on August 15 between diaspora groups marking Independence Day and British Pakistani and separatist groups.

"I understand why many British Indians are so deeply concerned. Many have felt deeply threatened and worried since the previous protests outside the Indian High Commission. I can assure all Londoners that anyone who acts unlawfully will be accountable to the police, Khan responded.

The so-called President of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, and PoK "Prime Minister" Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan are expected to participate in the march dubbed the "Free Kashmir" rally.

The latest letter exchange over the issue of Kashmir in the UK comes as Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn issued his response to another letter issued on behalf of over 100 British Indian organisations, condemning the party's stance on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Indian government's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He repeated his previous acknowledgement that some of the language used in an emergency motion passed by Opposition party last month could be "misinterpreted or lead to misunderstandings about Labour policy, both in India and among the Indian diaspora."

But he stood by the party's view that it remains "gravely concerned at the ongoing human rights crisis in Kashmir."

The British Indian outfits, who had called on him to reconsider the damaging motion calling for international intervention in Kashmir, reacted with anger to the "hugely disappointing response and said it showed that the party continued to disrespect British Indians and democratic India.

"It's obvious that the Labour Party are either oblivious or just could not give a damn about the concerns of our community and the damage being done to UK-India relations," said Manoj Ladwa, a UK-based media executive and among the many diaspora figures raising concerns over the Labour Party's perceived anti-India stance.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sadiq Khan Anti-India march London Kashmir issue Kashmir
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp